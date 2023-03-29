Demise condoled

Baramulla: Mar 29: Noted doctor of the town Dr Gh. Jeelani Kababi passed away Tuesday at 5 pm at a Srinagar hospital following multiple organ failure.
He had retired as a Dy Director in the Health Department and was very popular among people for his qualities of head and heart.
A large number of people joined his Nimazi Jinaza at Kanilibagh locality late last night. The death has been widely mourned in medical and social circles. According to Dr G R Shah, a close relation of the deceased, the death will be mourned for only three days ending Thursday.