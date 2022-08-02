Demise of renowned Batamaloo resident condoled

Srinagar: Behbood Committee Dairwani Batamaloo here has condoled the demise of Abdul Rehman Mir who was a renowned personality of the locality.
Mir a resident of Mirabad Batamaloo passed away on August 1. He was president of Masjid Tahri Batamaloo for six years and contributed to the welfare of the area.
Executive members of Behbood Committee Dairwani said that Mir’s demise has left void.
“He was a great human being who always strived for welfare of locals and was helpful to everyone,” a local said.
The mourning for the deceased will be held for three days only. Executive members of the Behbood Committee Dairwani including Abdul Rahim Dar, Tariq Ahmed (Tourism ), and Tariq Ahmed Bhat expressed condolences to the bereaved family.