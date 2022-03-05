Democracy consigned to cold storage: Sagar

A statement of NC issued here said that interacting with party workers who had called on him, Sagar said that there were no exceptions to democratic decline in J&K and that every single sector of the region ranging from economy to public welfare had taken a hit.

“The decision-making process reflects both centralisation of power and unilateralism,” he said. “We keep hearing that J&K is the crown of the country but the treatment being meted out to this much-touted crown is not at par.”