Democracy consigned to cold storage: Sagar

Srinagar, Mar 5: National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Saturday said the democracy had been consigned to cold storage in J&K saying the flurry of downgrading of democratic institutions had riled people and cast a shadow on the region’s development prospects.
A statement of NC issued here said that interacting with party workers who had called on him, Sagar said that there were no exceptions to democratic decline in J&K and that every single sector of the region ranging from economy to public welfare had taken a hit.
“The decision-making process reflects both centralisation of power and unilateralism,” he said. “We keep hearing that J&K is the crown of the country but the treatment being meted out to this much-touted crown is not at par.”
Sagar said that the inordinate delay in the restoration of a popular government had sown the seeds of unaccountability in governance.
“The regression of democracy has had a cascading effect on the local economy, business, trade, handicraft, horticulture, agriculture, employability, public utility services, education, and healthcare sector,” he said. “Any further delay in the restoration of the people’s rights will put the region on the path of no return.”