Democracy has capacity to reconcile differences, bring out best of citizens' potential: President

Srinagar, Jul 27: President Ram Nath Kovind asserted on Tuesday that democracy has the capacity to reconcile all differences and bring out the best of the citizens' potential, saying Kashmir is "happily" realising this vision.

"Democracy, I firmly believe, has within it the capacity to reconcile all differences and also the capacity to bring out the best of the citizens' potential. Kashmir, happily, is already realising this vision," the president said in his convocation address at the Kashmir University here.

Kovind, who is on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, said violence was never part of "Kashmiriyat", but became a daily reality.