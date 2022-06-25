Democratic path only way to win trust of Kashmiris: NC

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Saturday said that democratic path is the only way to win trust of Kashmiris.
He said that every attempt to weaken NC’s organisational structure and base with people is doomed to fail. According to a press release he was addressing a one day workers convention at Khanmoh Srinagar.
“Democratic politics has always faced serious challenges in the conflict-ridden Kashmir Valley, not only in the last three decades but even prior to that. In fact, the long term roots of alienation have been traced to the distortions in democratic political space since the early 1950s. Undemocratic dismissal of Sheikh Sahib is a case in point,”Sagar said. He added that,however, NC has withstood such intrusions and fought every attempt to weaken its structure and base.