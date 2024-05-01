DEO Shopian inspects polling stations of AC Zainapora

Shopian, May 1: The District Election Officer (DEO) Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb today undertook an extensive visit to several polling stations of the Zainapora Assembly Constituency of the district (part of the Anantnag -Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency), in order to inspect and review on- ground preparation for the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha Elections.

DEO inspected polling stations located at Dangam, Baaskuchan, Cheermarg and Babapora villages of the constituency with the aim to assess and review the status of assured minimum facilities at these polling stations.

The inspection encompassed a thorough examination of various facilities put in place for the smooth conduct of the elections.