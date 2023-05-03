Department of Cardiology superspeciality hospital gmc Jammu achieves feat

In a statement, the hospital said two days back a patient 74 year old male from Naushehra Rajouri, who had developed a major heart attack a couple of days back, was referred from a private center to GMC Jammu. “His angiography was done in the same peripheral center revealed massively calcified critical distal LMCA disease, which is a death sentence if not treated in time. Treatment of Left main coronary artery disease with massive calcification usually warrants bypass surgey, but this patient was not willing and wanted an alternative therapy,” the statement said.

“After careful analysis, IVUS guided PTCA / STENTING with the help of orbital athetectomy and intravascular lithotripsy (IVL), which was done successfully with quite a satisfactory result,” it said.