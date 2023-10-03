Departmental coordination emphasised during land use change review meeting in Anantnag

Anantnag, Oct 3: A meeting to review Change in Land Use (CLU) cases was held today under the Chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anantnag, Dr. Mohammad Ashraf at DC Office Anantnag.
Representatives from various line departments involved in authorizing change in land use were present during the meeting.
At the outset, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Anantnag informed the participants that 16 applications have been received under the Change in Land Use Policy and 8 applicants have been given permissions and rest of the applications have been reverted for some documental lacunae.
The meeting held thorough deliberations on various aspects of the policy including timelines and criterion for evaluation of applications by concerned departments for furnishing NOCs.
The ADC emphasized that since CLU cases involve comments from various departments, there is an increased need for inter-departmental coordination. He said that there is no scope of unnecessary delays and swift decisions must be made on each case received. He said the CLU policy is a game changer and will be beneficial to the public as well as to the exchequer.
On the issue of illegal constructions, he said that illegal constructions hamper planned development of an area leading to allied issues like traffic congestion, pollution and inconvenience to the public, besides it also results in loss of govt revenue. It is as such necessary to adopt a no nonsense approach in all such cases.