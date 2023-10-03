Departmental coordination emphasised during land use change review meeting in Anantnag

Representatives from various line departments involved in authorizing change in land use were present during the meeting.

At the outset, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Anantnag informed the participants that 16 applications have been received under the Change in Land Use Policy and 8 applicants have been given permissions and rest of the applications have been reverted for some documental lacunae.

The meeting held thorough deliberations on various aspects of the policy including timelines and criterion for evaluation of applications by concerned departments for furnishing NOCs.