Departmental vigilance officers conference held

Srinagar, May 18: Departmental Vigilance Officers (DVOs) of Kashmir Division Conference was held at ACB Headquarters Srinagar.
According to a press note, DVOs of 15 different departments participated in it. Anand Jain, Director, J&K Anti Corruption Bureau interacted and held deliberations with the DVOs in order to streamline the functioning of DVOs.
The issues regarding pendency of matters with DVOs, issues relating to disposal of DVO matters and timely submission of information was discussed during the conference. A threadbare discussion was held on the various aspects of working of DVO portal. DVOs suggested certain modifications in the Satark Nagrik Portal and DVO Portal. It was assured that features will be made user friendly.
Various queries of the participants were also addressed during the meeting. It was also impressed upon the officers to furnish the coherent and precise reports expeditiously and in a time bound manner for redressal of public grievances. Director, ACB conveyed appreciation of efforts put in by DVOs to inquire matters.