Departure of 1st batch of pilgrims after 2 years

Srinagar: Emotional scenes were witnessed at Srinagar Hajj House on Sunday as the first batch of Hajj pilgrims left for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

Following the Covid pandemic in 2020 followed by the travel restrictions, it was the first-ever batch of pilgrims to depart for Hajj after the gap of two years.

As per the officials, 145 pilgrims boarded the flight Srinagar International Airport at 9:50 am.

They said the first batch of pilgrims left Srinagar on a direct flight to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

As per officials, around 6000 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to perform the holy pilgrimage after two years.