Depriving child of mother tongue has serious connotations: Prof Veena Pandita

Srinagar, Feb 21: In a bid to promote and highlight the importance of the mother tongue, the cultural wing of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Monday, organised multiple functions on the occasion of the International Mother Tongue Day at its divisional office in Bemina here today.
The Day, aimed at promoting the preservation and protection of all languages used by the people of the world, is celebrated on February 21 every year.
Multiple speakers highlighted the importance of mother tongue in framing the thinking and emotions of people.
Quoting a research, Director SCERT, Prof Veena Pandita, said that children learning in their mother tongue adopt a better understanding of the curriculum.
"Mother tongue is a powerful tool in advancing the learning of students," Prof Pandita said. "Also, when parents communicate with their children in their mother tongue while telling them stories, discussing day-to-day matters, they effortlessly follow and understand, resulting in educational success."
Depriving a child of its mother tongue has serious connotations, she said.