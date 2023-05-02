Deptt of Radiodiagnosis GMC Srinagar accords send off to technical supervisor

Srinagar, May 2: Post Graduate Department of Radiodiagnosis and Imaging accorded send off to one of its technical supervisor Ghulam Rasool Wani.
The function was attended by all the faculty members and technologists of the department.
On the occasion Chief MRI Technologist and organising Secretary Rauf Ahmad Laigroo delivered the welcome address. “This is a sweet bitter occasion. Bitter because we have to bid goodbye to our friend and colleague and sweet because of the memories we have created together,” Laigaroo said.
Various speakers including Prof Dr Shabir Ahmad.Bhat also spoke on the occasion. HOD Radiology Prof Dr Sajjad Ah Dar who was chief guest of the function also spoke on the occasion. The contribution of Gh. Rasool Wani was appreciated and the department wished him best of luck for his post retirement life.