Deptt of Radiodiagnosis & Imaging accords send-off to 2 technologists

Srinagar, Mar 1: The Department of Radiodiagnosis & Imaging Government Medical College(GMC) Srinagar organised superannuation ceremony for two of its technologists Jamsheed Ahmad Bhat and Abdul Ahad Mir.
The function was attended by all the consultants and technologists of the department. On the occasion, chief MRI technologist Rauf Ahmad Laigroo delivered the welcome address.
Various speakers including HOD Radiology Prof Dr Majid Jehangir, who was chief guest of the function, spoke on the occasion. The contribution of these technologists was appreciated and the department wished them best for their post retirement life.