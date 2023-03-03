Deptt of Wildlife commemorates World Wildlife Day at Dachigam

Srinagar, Mar 3: To commemorate ‘World Wildlife Day’, the Department of Wildlife Protection Central Division today organised an event themed "Partnerships for wildlife conservation" at Dachigam National Park, here.
The day is celebrated every year on the 3rd of March to generate awareness among the people regarding the Wildlife and its Conservation.
Researcher Scholars, Public Representatives, students and teachers, Civil Society members, Volunteers, several NGOs and officials of the Wildlife Protection Department participated in the event.
On the occasion, Wildlife Warden Central Altaf Hussain said that this day provides an opportunity to take the message of conservation to grass roots level by involving students, scholars and the civil society to raise awareness about the multitude of benefits that conservation of Wildlife, Environment and Natural Resources offer to human civilization.
He further elaborated that there is urgent need to develop a coordinated method wherein every member of the civil society and other organizations will participate in the process of conservation besides the Department of Wildlife Protection and Forest.
Speakers from NGOs, Schools, and PRI etc also laid emphasis on the importance of the wildlife environment and over interdependence on these two components. They highlighted the fact that if any component of the environment suffers the distortion because of human activities then all of us have to pay a big price.
It was jointly pledged by all present in the gathering to propagate the message of Wildlife Conservation and protection of its natural habitat. The motive is to trigger the enthusiasm of the people towards taking part actively in all conservation aspects.