Deptts should work on a mission mode to strengthen growth, development of Bandipora: LG Sinha

Bandipora, Oct 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the government should work in a mission mode to strengthen the growth and development of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a review meeting with the Bandipora district administration and taking stock of the progress of infrastructure projects, centrally-sponsored and J&K sector schemes in the district, the LG directed the Power Development Department (PDD) for timely replacement of the damaged transformers and ensuring buffer stock for far-flung and snow bound areas.
Reviewing the sector-wise progress, he directed the Power, Education, Health, Agriculture, Horticulture, and Tourism Departments to work on a mission mode to strengthen the growth and development of Bandipora.
“Tourism would prove to be a catalyst in the development of the district. The administration and stakeholders must take concrete measures to tap the immense potential of Bandipora in the tourism sector,” Sinha said.
He called for collective efforts from the district administration and all stakeholders for the effective implementation of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme and the promotion of Cooperatives in the district.
“It should also be our endeavour to saturate the health care schemes and make dedicated efforts in achieving the goal of TB-Mukt Bandipora,” the LG said.
He directed the Social Welfare department for the timely release of the honorarium to ASHA and Anganwadi workers.
Sinha directed the district administration to execute a detailed action plan for winter to enhance the ease of living for citizens
Later, he interacted with various delegations comprising PRI representatives, tribal community members, and youth from the district and assured them of time-bound redressal of their concerning issues and demands.
The meeting was attended by District Development Council (DDC) Bandipora Chairman, Abdul Gani Bhat; Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, Sarmad Hafeez; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Bidhuri, and senior officials.
Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Owais Ahmad presented an overview of the development scenario of the District and the progress registered on transit accommodation for employees at Odina and other key infrastructure projects.