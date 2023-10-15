Deptts should work on a mission mode to strengthen growth, development of Bandipora: LG Sinha

“Tourism would prove to be a catalyst in the development of the district. The administration and stakeholders must take concrete measures to tap the immense potential of Bandipora in the tourism sector,” Sinha said.

He called for collective efforts from the district administration and all stakeholders for the effective implementation of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme and the promotion of Cooperatives in the district.

“It should also be our endeavour to saturate the health care schemes and make dedicated efforts in achieving the goal of TB-Mukt Bandipora,” the LG said.

He directed the Social Welfare department for the timely release of the honorarium to ASHA and Anganwadi workers.