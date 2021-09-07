Deputations, individuals call on Advisor Baseer Khan

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the delegations raised various issues of public importance of their respective localities and sought the intervention of the advisor in this regard.

A delegation of Migrant Employees from Nagrota, Jagti, met the advisor and raised service related matters including salary and other issues.

Another delegation of people from Budgam raised various issues related to the development of the area.

A delegation of employees of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LWDA) also met the advisor and raised service-related matters.

Another delegation from Bandipora also raised various issues.

Several delegations and individuals from Srinagar and other areas also called on the advisor and raised matters pertaining to various departments like PDD, Rural Development and Tourism.

The spokesman said that the advisor gave a patient hearing to all the delegations and individuals and assured an early redress of their genuine demands and issues.

He said that the issues projected by them would be taken up with the concerned departments for immediate redress.

In some cases, the advisor also gave on-spot instructions to the concerned officers for redress of the grievances.