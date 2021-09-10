Deputations, individuals call on Advisor Baseer Khan

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that a delegation of people from Rose Lane Gulab Bagh Srinagar met the advisor and raised various issues of public importance.

They demanded soling and macadamisation of roads in their area. Another delegation also raised the upgradation of public utilities in their locality.

Other deputations and individuals from Srinagar and other areas raised issues related to Industries, PDD, Panchayat Raj, Rural Development Tourism, and Floriculture and sought their early redress.

The spokesman said that the advisor assured them that all of their genuine issues would be taken up with the concerned departments for their time-bound redress.

In some cases, the advisor also gave on-spot instructions to the concerned officers for redress of the grievances.