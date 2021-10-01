Deputations, individuals call on Advisor Baseer Khan

The delegations raised various issues of public importance of their respective localities and sought the intervention of the Advisor in this regard.

A delegation of people from Khan MohallaHyhamaKupwara met the Advisor and complained about delay in the execution of already approved works in their locality and said that construction of bund should be expedited as the area is prone to landslides during rainy seasons.

A delegation of people from MagrayporaChadoora met the Advisor and demanded creation of 100 KVA sub-station in their area for better power supply.

Similarly a delegation of people from Panchayat HalqaTrahpoo, Achabal also met the Advisor and raised several issues and sought their redressal.

Another delegation of doctors also met the Advisor and raised several issues.