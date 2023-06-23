Deputy Commissioner Anantnag reviews arrangements for Eid ul Adha

Besides, he also directed for smooth supply of electricity ,water, traffic, sanitation on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha across the District especially at all Shrines of the District like Ziyarat Sharief Kabamarg, Aishmuqam, Bumzoo, Khiram, etc. Besides, he instructed for making availability of an adequate number of buses during Eid-ul-Azha and identification of specified parking areas.

He impressed on placement of Sanitary Workers for cleanliness and sanitation in and around the periphery of Shrines and Eid-Gah’s and other major locations in districts.

He instructed for deployment of teams of doctors and para-medics along with ambulances across all prominent locations.