Deputy Commissioner Anantnag reviews arrangements for Eid ul Adha
Anantnag, June 22: Deputy Commissioner(DC)Anantnag SF Hamid today chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the upcoming festival of Eid ul Azha.
While reviewing the arrangements for Eid ul Azha, DC passed a slew of directions to officers for ensuring all necessary facilities to the public including availability of sacrificial animals at designated locations and availability of essentials in the market, besides identification of sites for sacrificial animals.
He further directed to constitute market checking teams to keep prices under control and prevent overcharging by traders to be headed by Tehsildars.
Besides, he also directed for smooth supply of electricity ,water, traffic, sanitation on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha across the District especially at all Shrines of the District like Ziyarat Sharief Kabamarg, Aishmuqam, Bumzoo, Khiram, etc. Besides, he instructed for making availability of an adequate number of buses during Eid-ul-Azha and identification of specified parking areas.
He impressed on placement of Sanitary Workers for cleanliness and sanitation in and around the periphery of Shrines and Eid-Gah’s and other major locations in districts.
He instructed for deployment of teams of doctors and para-medics along with ambulances across all prominent locations.