Deputy Commissioner Anantnag reviews arrangements for Eid ul Adha
Kashmir

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag reviews arrangements for Eid ul Adha

Directs officers to ensure availability of essentials in market; conduct market checking

Anantnag, June 22: Deputy Commissioner(DC)Anantnag SF Hamid today  chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the upcoming festival of Eid ul Azha. 

While reviewing the arrangements for Eid ul Azha,  DC  passed a slew of directions to officers   for ensuring all necessary facilities to the public including availability of sacrificial animals at designated locations and availability of essentials in the market, besides identification of sites for sacrificial animals.

He further directed to constitute market checking teams to keep prices under control and  prevent overcharging by traders to be headed by Tehsildars.

Besides, he also directed  for  smooth supply of electricity ,water, traffic, sanitation on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha across the District especially at all Shrines of the District like  Ziyarat Sharief Kabamarg, Aishmuqam, Bumzoo,  Khiram, etc. Besides, he instructed for making availability of an adequate number of buses during Eid-ul-Azha and identification of specified  parking areas.

He impressed on placement of Sanitary Workers for cleanliness and sanitation in and around the periphery of Shrines and Eid-Gah’s  and other major locations in districts.

He instructed for deployment of teams of doctors and para-medics along with ambulances across all prominent locations.

Arrangements

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com