Deputy Commissioner chairs DLSC meeting in Anantnag

Chief Agriculture Officer Ananatnag, who is also Member Secretary DLSC briefed the participants about the District Irrigation Plan 2023-28 and deliberated on various parameters incorporated in the Plan.

The DC while speaking on the Implementation of the District Irrigation Plan stressed upon achieving convergence of investments in irrigation at the field level, enhance the physical access of water on the farm and expand cultivable area under assured irrigation (HarKhetKoPani), Integration of water source, distribution and its efficient use, to make best use of water through appropriate technologies and practices, Improve on-farm water use efficiency to reduce wastage and increase availability both in duration and extent.