Desh Bhagat University implements NEP 2020

NEP Cell of Desh Bhagat University and DBU Centre of Excellence are working to run apprenticeship and internship embedded degree programme under NEP 2020. The real benefit will be accrued to not only the students of Desh Bhagat University but to the students of other Universities, who happen to join this University to enhance their skill and knowledge.

Desh Bhagat University will promote skill based holistic development in both academic and non-academic areas. Students will get flexibility to choose their learning trajectories and programmes, and thereby choose their own paths in life according to their talents and interests.