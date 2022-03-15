Desh Bhagat University implements NEP 2020

Srinagar, Mar 15 : Desh Bhagat University (DBU) has implemented the National Education Policy 2020 by Government of India, New Delhi.
According to a press note, the Initiative of New Education Policy (NEP), by the Government of India, is a path breaking step, which will go a long way in bringing in structural changes in the higher education system of the nation.
NEP Cell of Desh Bhagat University and DBU Centre of Excellence are working to run apprenticeship and internship embedded degree programme under NEP 2020. The real benefit will be accrued to not only the students of Desh Bhagat University but to the students of other Universities, who happen to join this University to enhance their skill and knowledge.
Desh Bhagat University will promote skill based holistic development in both academic and non-academic areas. Students will get flexibility to choose their learning trajectories and programmes, and thereby choose their own paths in life according to their talents and interests.
This new education policy which was approved by the Government of India on July 29, 2020, will replace the 34-year-old National Education Policy 1986 to meet the demands of the 21st Century. Quality, innovation and research will be the pillars of new policy.
The Ministry of Human Resource Development was also renamed as Ministry of Education. The New National Education Policy objective is to develop good human beings capable of rational thought and action, possessing compassion and empathy, courage and resilience, scientific temper.