Desperate effort by Rana to salvage dwindling stature in BJP: PDP

“Devender Singh Rana, has displayed a clear sense of political desperation as he attempts to deflect attention from his own political choices and wavering allegiances. Rana’s political journey is marked by his transition from the National Conference to the BJP, raising questions about his true motivations. His inclination towards business interests and political opportunism has been evident in his career, and his recent statements appear to be a calculated effort to sidestep criticism and regain political relevance,” PDP Chief Spokesperson Syed Suhail Bukhari said.