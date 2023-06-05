Despite assurances, Ramban students again alloted CUET centres outside J&K

Banihal, June 05: Aspirants of Common University Entrance Test(CUET) in Ramban have been again alloted outside centers despite assurances that their exams would be held within the Union territory, the aggrieved students said.
The CUET under graduate exams of J&K candidates were canceled some days back with the assurance that the exams will be conducted within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Officials had said that the National Testing Agency will establish examination centers in J&K UT for local candidates. The exams were cancelled after the intervention of LG Manoj Sinha.
Now the students said that they received admit cards showing exam centers allotted in Jalandhar, Punjab and other cities outside J&K.
Several candidates from Ramban district showed their admit cards and said that they would be unable to appear in Jalandhar, Punjab as most of the candidates' financial conditions would not allow them to go outside of JKUT for CUET examination.
The aspirants and parents have become worried and want a solution to "this injustice".
The worried candidates said that instead of correcting the mistake, the allotment of examination centers outside the JKUT have depicted the callousness of the concerned authorities.
The aspirants of the Ramban district appealed LG Manoj Sinha, examination authorities and the district administration Ramban to pay immediate attention towards the matter. "Otherwise many talented but poor candidates won't be able to appear CUET," they said.