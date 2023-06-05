Despite assurances, Ramban students again alloted CUET centres outside J&K

Banihal, June 05: Aspirants of Common University Entrance Test(CUET) in Ramban have been again alloted outside centers despite assurances that their exams would be held within the Union territory, the aggrieved students said.

The CUET under graduate exams of J&K candidates were canceled some days back with the assurance that the exams will be conducted within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials had said that the National Testing Agency will establish examination centers in J&K UT for local candidates. The exams were cancelled after the intervention of LG Manoj Sinha.

Now the students said that they received admit cards showing exam centers allotted in Jalandhar, Punjab and other cities outside J&K.