Despite revamp under smart city project, rains inundate some shops at Srinagar’s Poloview Market

Srinagar, July 25: After overnight rainfall in Srinagar, muddy waters have inundated nearly half a dozen shops at the refurbished Poloview Market in Srinagar even as authorities said there was no drainage failure.

Quoting president of Poloview market, Haji Mohammad Ismail, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that muddy water has entered few shops in the market.

He, however, said that it was not known how the shops got inundated while a team of officials visited the area.