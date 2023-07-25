Kashmir

Despite revamp under smart city project, rains inundate some shops at Srinagar’s Poloview Market

CEO says no drainage fault, issue being looked into
A shop keeper removing water from his shop at Poloview MarketMubashir Khan

Srinagar, July 25: After overnight rainfall in Srinagar, muddy waters have inundated nearly half a dozen shops at the refurbished Poloview Market in Srinagar even as authorities said there was no drainage failure.

Quoting president of Poloview market, Haji Mohammad Ismail, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that muddy water has entered few shops in the market. 

He, however, said that it was not known how the shops got inundated while a team of officials visited the area. 

CEO Srinagar Smart City Athar Amir said that there is no drainage failure as all the drains in the market are almost dry. 

“We are looking into the issue and it seems water has entered from the back side. I am here with my team to ascertain the facts," he said. 

