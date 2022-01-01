Detention of NC leader and PAGD chief Farooq Abdullah undemocratic, says Cong's GA Mir

Political leaders including Farooq Abdullah were detained ahead of a march by the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) to protest against the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides Farooq Abdullah, who is the president of the alliance, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti have been detained.

"Keeping under house arrest prominent leader like Dr. Farooq Abdullah ahead of proposed sit-in protest against Delimitation Commission draft is a sham, unethical and against the basic foundation of the Indian democracy which stands guarantee to freedom of speech and freedom of expression to every citizen," Mir said in a statement here.