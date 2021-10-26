Determination of security forces makes people feel secure: Amit Shah in Pulwama

"When Article 370 and 35A were removed, there was speculation that there would be a huge backlash and a possibility of bloodshed, but because of the promptness of our security forces, no one had to fire even a single bullet.

"Almost all the forces have more than 28,000 jawans. Without any bloodshed, a new era of development has begun in Kashmir.

"The law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved significantly.

"From 2014 to 2021, the number of civilian deaths has come down from 208 to 30 and the number of martyred soldiers of security forces has come down from 105 to 60, which shows that this decision has also been accepted by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"There was a time when stone pelting was common in Kashmir, but today such incidents have also reduced a lot, observed the Union Home Minister.

With the kind of development taking place in the country after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, we are confident that in no time India will strengthen its place in one of the top economies of the world.

"In 2014, we were at 11th place in the world's economies, today we are at 5th-6th, by 2024 we will definitely reach the third place which will be a big milestone.

"The country is witnessing economic development, infrastructure, industrial development, radical changes in the country's education system, huge changes are taking place in the construction sector, all because the Army and CAPF personnel are standing on the front and are capable of crushing all nefarious intentions of the enemies.