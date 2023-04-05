Determined to work for peace, prosperity: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Apr 5: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday said that his party is determined to work for the peace, prosperity, and development of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the political and economic empowerment of its people.
He said that the vision and agenda of Apni Party started receiving extensive public acceptance soon after the party was established three years ago.
According to a press release Bukhari was addressing a party event at the party’s head office in Sheikh Bagh, Srinagar.
At the event, two prominent political workers from Srinagar's Goripora Rawalpora, Bilal Ahamad Rather, and Mohammad Shafi Wani, formally joined Apni Party.
Greeting the new entrants into the party fold, Bukhari said, “The increasing number of enthusiastic political activists and workers joining the Apni Party across Jammu and Kashmir is a clear indication of the extensive public acceptance that party is receiving each passing day. And, I believe that it is only because of our unambiguous political narrative, and clear-cut vision that earned people's trust and their desire to join hands with the party. I wholeheartedly welcome Bilal Ahmad and Mohammad Shafi into the party fold and I hope their joining will strengthen our party cadre further in the Chanapora constituency.”
The event was attended by prominent party leaders, including party’s State Convener Haji Parvez, Constituency Incharge Chanapora Mohammad Ashraf Dar, Zonal President Chanapora Constituency Ajaz Khan, Zonal Youth President Chanapora Irshad Ahmad, Corporator Jawahar Nagar Ghulam Nabi Bhat, President’s office in charge Tawseef Bashir, and others.