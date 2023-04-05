Determined to work for peace, prosperity: Altaf Bukhari

At the event, two prominent political workers from Srinagar's Goripora Rawalpora, Bilal Ahamad Rather, and Mohammad Shafi Wani, formally joined Apni Party.

Greeting the new entrants into the party fold, Bukhari said, “The increasing number of enthusiastic political activists and workers joining the Apni Party across Jammu and Kashmir is a clear indication of the extensive public acceptance that party is receiving each passing day. And, I believe that it is only because of our unambiguous political narrative, and clear-cut vision that earned people's trust and their desire to join hands with the party. I wholeheartedly welcome Bilal Ahmad and Mohammad Shafi into the party fold and I hope their joining will strengthen our party cadre further in the Chanapora constituency.”