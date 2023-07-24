Develop tourism infrastructure: Hakeem Yaseen

Srinagar, July 24: Chairman,JK People's Democratic Front (JKPDF) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has rued poor infrastructure development coupled with mis-management in Doodhpathri , Tossamaidan and Yusmarg tourist places
In a statement, he said vast tourism potential of these bewitching tourist places has remained unexploited so far due to government apathy. Hakeem Yaseen said that mismanagement by the concerned tourism development authorities was at galore in all the three tourist resorts of Doodhpathri , Tossamaidan and Yusmarg.