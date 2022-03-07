Development of Chenab Valley, Pir Panjal high on NC’s agenda: Farooq Abdullah

Interacting with a delegation from Marwah-Dachan, Kishtwar that called on him at his Srinagar residence, he said much of the surface connectivity in these regions had come up during the successive NC-led governments.

Abdullah underlined the urgency of better road connectivity in J&K saying better surface connectivity facilities in a mosaic of geographical diversity, hilly and inaccessible terrains, remoteness of areas, and weather vagaries should be accorded precedence.