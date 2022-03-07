Development of Chenab Valley, Pir Panjal high on NC’s agenda: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Mar 7: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Monday said that the holistic development of Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal region was high on NC’s agenda.
Interacting with a delegation from Marwah-Dachan, Kishtwar that called on him at his Srinagar residence, he said much of the surface connectivity in these regions had come up during the successive NC-led governments.
Abdullah underlined the urgency of better road connectivity in J&K saying better surface connectivity facilities in a mosaic of geographical diversity, hilly and inaccessible terrains, remoteness of areas, and weather vagaries should be accorded precedence.
He said that the necessity of tunnels, culverts, bridges, and roads was central to the development of any region.
“There has been a longstanding demand for construction of Sadhna Pass, Z Morh, Simthan-Deksum, Chenger (Marwah)-Bonda (Chatroo), Dangduru to Hanzal tunnels. A few projects were lately taken up by the Centre owing to their strategic importance but, unfortunately, many other such projects are still awaiting a go-ahead from the government,” he said.