Development of J&K high on PM's agenda: R K Singh

He was accompanied by Principal Secretary, PDD, J&K, RohitKansal, NHPC CMD Abhay Kumar Singh and Union Additional Secretary Power S K G Rahate.

On the arrival at the dam site in Gurez, the Minister was presented guard of honour by the CISF personal who are guarding the dam site.

During his visit to the 330MW KGHEPP, the Minister reviewed the generation capacity of the project besides assessing its other relevant aspects. He interacted with the officers who apprised the minister about the power generation capacity, working, implementation of CSR and other related issues.

Talking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Central Government is committed to improving the power scenario of Jammu and Kashmir as the development of the place is high on the agenda of the Prime Minister.

He said a lot of schemes have been introduced to improve the overall efficiency of the power sector in Jammu and Kashmir and they have set a target to provide electricity connection to every household in the Union Territory. Union Minister said the government has taken commendable initiatives to harness hydroelectric power generation in J&K. He said the KGHEPP has helped in uplifting the socio-economic conditions of the people as it offered jobs to a number of local people besides helping in resolving the power crisis of the UT.

Later the minister held a public interaction programme wherein the people apprised him about various public issues. The locals raised the demands with regard to absence of regular power supply in the Gurez valley, pending compensation, implementation of CSR and other related issues.

The Minister gave patient hearing to the delegations and assured positive response from the government with regard to their demands.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmad, District Development Council member Tasleema Begum and SDM Gurez besides other senior officers and officials were also present on the occasion.