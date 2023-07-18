Development of Khansahib | Hakeem Yaseen seeks LG’s intervention

Srinagar, July 18: Chairman J&K People's Democratic Front ( JKPDF) and former minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has sought the intervention of Lieutenant Governor, ManojSinha, for the development of Khansahib areas.
In a statement, he castigated government for ignoring Khansahib area with respect to development and economic prosperity.
“Some crucial developmental projects of immense public importance including construction of two mini hydel power projects at NallahShaliganga and NallahSukhnag , construction of Grid station at Khansahib and construction of Gulmarg - Tossamaidan and Yusmarg tourist circuit have been kept languishing for a long , without any reason and logic , despite having cabinet approval of the previous civilian governments ,” Hakeem Yaseen .He added that the inordinate delay in construction of these projects was proving detrimental for the socio -economic prosperity of the Khansahib and adjoining areas of Budgam.