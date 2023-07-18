Development of Khansahib | Hakeem Yaseen seeks LG’s intervention

“Some crucial developmental projects of immense public importance including construction of two mini hydel power projects at NallahShaliganga and NallahSukhnag , construction of Grid station at Khansahib and construction of Gulmarg - Tossamaidan and Yusmarg tourist circuit have been kept languishing for a long , without any reason and logic , despite having cabinet approval of the previous civilian governments ,” Hakeem Yaseen .He added that the inordinate delay in construction of these projects was proving detrimental for the socio -economic prosperity of the Khansahib and adjoining areas of Budgam.