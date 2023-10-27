Developmental activities reviewed in Budgam

While taking cognizance of the grievances raised by the general public, the Principal Secretary said that all grievances will be taken up with the concerned quarters for timely and early action.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration is committed towards ensuring completion of developmental projects of the area in a time bound manner. He said all the directions and suggestions have been duly recorded and will be adhered to.

It’s apt to mention that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has deployed the Administrative Secretaries to conduct Public Darbars in the assigned Districts to hear and redress the grievances of the general public.