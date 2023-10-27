Developmental activities reviewed in Budgam

Budgam, Oct 27: Principal Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment, Dheeraj Gupta, today visited Budgam and presided over a Public Darbar here to take stock of public grievances and development activities in the district.
Deputy Commissioner, Akshay Labroo; SSP, Al- Tahir Gilani; ADDC, Dr Akhramullah Tak; ADC Budgam, Dr Nasir; CMO, CEO, ACD, SDMs, Executive Engineers of different wings, CHO, CAO, other district officers, BDOs, Vice Chairman Municipal Committee Budgam, PRIs besides social activists and locals attended the Public Darbar.
During the event, an open discussion was held wherein the general public presented their demands and grievances for speedy disposal.
Addressing the occasion, Dheeraj Gupta said that Budgam district is speedily progressing in terms of growth and development. He stressed on public service delivery with accountability and transparency in a time bound manner while asking officers and PRIs to contribute towards society’s growth and development.
The Principal Secretary said that the main aim of conducting Public Darbar is to have a convergent bridge between the administration and the people. The theme of Public Darbar is administration at door step, he added.
While taking cognizance of the grievances raised by the general public, the Principal Secretary said that all grievances will be taken up with the concerned quarters for timely and early action.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration is committed towards ensuring completion of developmental projects of the area in a time bound manner. He said all the directions and suggestions have been duly recorded and will be adhered to.
It’s apt to mention that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has deployed the Administrative Secretaries to conduct Public Darbars in the assigned Districts to hear and redress the grievances of the general public.