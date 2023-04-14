Developmental works inspected

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner inspected various ongoing development works. He also interacted with people of Achamarg and heard their day-to-day developmental issues.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner said that the LG Administration is committed to provide equitable development to all areas including far-flung and rural areas. He said Kupwara district is marching towards progress and prosperity as the administration is focusing on holistic development in various sectors including Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Handicrafts and Tourism.