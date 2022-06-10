Devise a better traffic management plan within 15 days: CS

Srinagar, june 10: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Friday impressed upon the officers of civil and police administration to devise a better traffic management plan with in a period of 15 days. He asked them to carryout a scientific study of all the bottlenecks to come up with lasting solutions for all of them.
The Chief Secretary was speaking in a high level meeting held to deliberate over the traffic management in the UT of J&K.
Dr Mehta emphasised upon the officers to ensure that there is no unauthorized parking on roads anywhere. He asked them to identify places for parking of vehicles at all the busy locations. He observed that popular market and tourist places having highest footfall are badly affected in terms of choking of roads so needs better enforcement of traffic rules.
The Chief Secretary urged the officers to erect barriers and diversions on roads after proper application of scientific knowledge. He maintained that civilized societies have better solutions for their problems and our management of traffic should reflect our civility.
He underscored the need of having short, mid and long term solutions for our traffic woes. He asked for strict implementation of using High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on vehicles only for their effective monitoring. He enjoined upon the enforcement agencies to utilize their men and machinery efficiently to bring about a substantial improvement in coming days.
The Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home stressed on the fact that the present situation calls for more stringent enforcement at all levels. He favoured for using modern tools and technology for manning the roads and ensuring smooth flow of traffic on them.