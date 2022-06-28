Devise strategy to assess work of officers: Qayoom Wani

Srinagar, June 28: Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani has urged for devising a strategy to assess work of officers from base to bureaucracy equally.
In a statement the Forum has alleged degradation of education system in Jammu and Kashmir. It has termed the situation graver following the chronic drawbacks in the system having piled up for past quite some time due to “disregard” and indifferent approach of the stakeholders.
Abdul Qayoom Wani cautioned that if educational reforms are not taken in time, then worst is in store for future.
Talking on the academic scenario, Forum chairman, Abdul Qayoom Wani said that 60 percent zonal education offices were without zonal Education officers, 50 percent schools without principals, 50 percent high schools without headmasters. Forty percent subjects were without lecturers, extreme situation remains that even contractual appointment has not been done in different streams in school education and higher education thus students career has been put on stake at a time when schools and colleges had opened after three years of lockdown in J&K.