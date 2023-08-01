Devki Arya Putri Pathshala organises event

Srinagar, July 31: Devki Arya Putri Pathshala at Wazir Bagh held an event for the reopening of its music school.
The school was established in 1910 and started sangeet mahavidyalaya in 1953. “It was closed down in 1990. After almost three decades, the school restarted its music school and has introduced martial arts as well,” the organisers said in a statement.
The event was attended by Dr Hina Shafi Bhat ,Vice Chairman Khadi and Village Industries Board who was the chief guest. Chairperson Veena Chandokh and Principal Yusra Mushtaq appraised the guests about the history of the school and the contribution towards the society.