Devotees observe Urs of Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) in Bandipora

The devotees prayed and recited verses throughout the night to commemorate his Urs on Thursday night at his shrine in Plan Bandipora, like many other shrines across the Kashmir valley and world.

The shrine, echoed with chants of “Darood-o-Azkaar” or praises and invocations of Allah and Prophet Muhammad (SAW), as religious scholars reflected on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) in an emotional gathering.