Devotees observe Urs of Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) in Bandipora

Bandipora, Oct 27: Devotees in Bandipora are observing Urs of Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a revered 12th-century Muslim saint, popularly known as Dastageer Sahib (RA) with religious fervour.
The devotees prayed and recited verses throughout the night to commemorate his Urs on Thursday night at his shrine in Plan Bandipora, like many other shrines across the Kashmir valley and world.
The shrine, echoed with chants of “Darood-o-Azkaar” or praises and invocations of Allah and Prophet Muhammad (SAW), as religious scholars reflected on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) in an emotional gathering.
The night-long prayers followed 11 days of special prayers at the shrine in Ward no 2 in Bandipora town, the district headquarters.
The devotees also prayed for the well-being of the Muslim community around the world and urged each other to follow the path of piety and fear of Allah as laid down by Muhammad (SAW), his companions, the righteous caliphs and saints.
During the event, “Khatmaat” or collective readings of the Quran in memory of the saint were also performed.
The devotees then offered the dawn prayer and witnessed the display of a holy relic. The relic was also displayed for three more prayers on Friday, Zuhar, Asr and Maghrib. The relic will be displayed on Saturday as well as well and on the last Friday of the month, according to the shrine committee and the Sajjada Nisheen of the shrine.