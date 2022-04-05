D&FCO books 9 mutton sellers under FSS Act

Srinagar, Apr 5: The Food Safety wing of Drugs and Food Control Organisation (D&FCO) today prepared nine prosecutions against butchers for violating sanitary and hygienic requirements of Food Safety and Standards Act besides, about 25 Kgs of mutton found unfit for human consumption was also destroyed on the spot.
The action against the erring butchers was taken during a special drive conducted on the directions of Commissioner Food and Drugs Administration to check the quality of food items during the month of Ramadan
Moreover, during this drive two food processing units (FPUs) which include one baker and one meat processing unit were also prohibited from carrying further manufacturing of their products as these units were found being run in violation of rules.