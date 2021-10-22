DG BSF Pankaj Kumar on 3-day Kashmir visit

Srinagar, Oct 22: Director General BSF, Pankaj Kumar Singh arrived at the BSF Headquarters, Kashmir on a three-day visit to review the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC).
On Friday the DG BSF along with IG BSF Kashmir Frontier, Rajesh Mishra visited sensitive forward areas of Tangdhar, Kupwara and Bandipora, where he was briefed by the local BSF Commanders about the security situation and operational preparedness along the LoC.
During his visit, he held discussions with the field commanders and reviewed the overall deployment and domination plan of the BSF.
The DG BSF also interacted with officers and soldiers on the ground through ‘PrahariSammelan’ and lauded the high levels of professionalism of the BSF soldiers and exhorted them to remain alert for any eventuality.