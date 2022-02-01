DG IMPA chairs meet on development of Learning Management Systems

Srinagar, Feb 1: Director General, Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPA), Saurabh Bhagat, Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding development of Learning Management Systems (LMS) to raise J&K IMPARD as a hub for knowledge management in the J&K in collaboration with National e-Governance Department (NeGD) and IIT, Jammu.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Abitash of Humanities Department of IIT Jammu, who also looks after the field of LMS, besides other officers attended the meeting online.
The LMS is expected to have huge resource of online content like videos, e-classes, PDF, PowerPoint and text assignment which would help in launching mega training programmes for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj functionaries.
This would also have provision of online library facilities for IAS, KAS officers and Secretariat employees.
The online meeting was also attended by IMPARD faculty members, directors training and other officers of both IMPARD Jammu and Srinagar.