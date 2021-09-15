DG IMPARD chairs valedictory function

These courses included “Managerial Skills for Non-Managers”, “Menstrual Hygiene Management” and “Disaster Preparedness with Special reference to Earthquake“. About thirty five officers from various departments of the UT government attended these training courses.

DG IMPARD, while addressing on the occasion, said that managerial skills have become more consequential in today’s globally competitive market than ever before in the history. He added that effective managers can create a world of difference in the efficiency and performance of an organization.