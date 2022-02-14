DG IMPARD chairs valedictory function of Secretariat Assistant Training Course

The Director General impressed upon the trainee participants that they should not take the present training course as the end of learning as learning is a continuous and never-ending process.

He informed the participants that J&K IMPARD is committed to train all the frontline functionaries of the J&K government.

Bhagat said that IMPARD had fixed a target to train 5000 Senior and Junior Assistants during the current financial year, of which, about 3500 have already been trained while the rest of the employees will be trained by the end of March 2022.