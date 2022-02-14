DG IMPARD chairs valedictory function of Secretariat Assistant Training Course

Srinagar, Feb 14: Director General, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (J&K IMPARD) Saurabh Bhagat Monday chaired a valedictory function of Secretariat Assistant Training Course here at IMPARD.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he congratulated the participating Senior Assistants from various departments of J&K for successful completion of their training. He informed the participants that Secretariat Assistant Training Course has been designed to build capacity of frontline functionaries to enable them qualify departmental examinations for promotion.
"These orientation courses also equip them with added efficiency and skill towards performing their duties n a total professional manner," Bhagat said.
The Director General impressed upon the trainee participants that they should not take the present training course as the end of learning as learning is a continuous and never-ending process.
He informed the participants that J&K IMPARD is committed to train all the frontline functionaries of the J&K government.
Bhagat said that IMPARD had fixed a target to train 5000 Senior and Junior Assistants during the current financial year, of which, about 3500 have already been trained while the rest of the employees will be trained by the end of March 2022.
The Director General informed that IMPARD has adopted Learning Management System which included recording a lecture during the training and uploading the same on IMPARD website from where it could be downloaded by interested persons.
He highlighted the efforts of IMPARD in formulation of District Good Governance Index (DGGI) Dashboard which will help assess the performance of district administrations in 10 sectors.
Bhagat also reaffirmed commitment of IMPARD to impart Mid-Career Training to JKAS officers at New Delhi and Mussorie with the support of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).
Later, the Director General distributed certificates among the participating trainees.