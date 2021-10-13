DG IMPARD chairs valedictory function of training courses at IMPARD

The training courses included “Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace”, “Disaster Risk Reduction in Urban Areas” and “Innovative Approaches for Sustainable Livelihoods”.

The officer trainees who attended the training courses were from departments of Agriculture, Rural Development, Medical and Health Education, SDRF and UEED.

Speaking on the issues faced by working women, Saurabh Bhagat said that it should be the prime concern of every employer that their women employees are provided a comfortable and safe environment at their workplaces.

Saurabh Bhagat informed the participants of these training courses that IMPARD would be conducting such programmes on regular basis to sensitize government officers of Jammu and Kashmir about the ways and scope for further streamlining of their working.

Among others present on the occasion were Director Trainings (K), Dr.Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Course Coordinator, Associate Professors Dr. J. A. Jabeen, Dr. G. M. Dar, and Dr. B. A. Kumar.