DG IMPARD holds interactive session with NICF officers

Srinagar: Director General, J&K IMPARD, Saurabh Bhagat today held an interaction session with a team of officers of National Institute of Communication and Finance (NICF), New Delhi here.

The batch of deputed officers of NICF was given exposure in three sectors including Posts, Telecommunications and Information.

The outgoing Director General while speaking during the interaction said that such exchanges would continue in future also with another team of 40 officers to be deputed to IMPARD by NICF.