DG IMPARD holds interactive session with NICF officers

Srinagar: Director General, J&K IMPARD, Saurabh Bhagat today held an interaction session with a team of officers of National Institute of Communication and Finance (NICF), New Delhi here.
The batch of deputed officers of NICF was given exposure in three sectors including Posts, Telecommunications and Information.
The outgoing Director General while speaking during the interaction said that such exchanges would continue in future also with another team of 40 officers to be deputed to IMPARD by NICF.
Notably, this exchange of officers between IMPARD and NICF is part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed in August 2022 between the two organisations.
The MoU had several highlights for collaboration like emphasis on sharing of Advocacy, Research Support, Technical Handholding Assistance, Capacity Building in various areas including Public Administration, Finance, and various Government schemes.
It was also agreed between the parties to regularly exchange faculties, co-host workshops, utilize infrastructure facilities, library, among others.
The present batch of NICF officers to be trained at IMPARD was the first of its kind.