Srinagar, Feb 2: Director General (DG) Institute of Management Public Administration and Rural Development, (IMPARD) Saurabh Bhagat Wednesday convened an online meeting with Director National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Satya Meena and Joint Director, Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM), New Delhi, Deepak Bist regarding the Learning Management System (LMS) in J&K.