DG IMPARD reviews arrangements for conference on ‘Good Governance’

Srinagar, Jan 7: Director General of J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPARD), Saurabh Bhagat Friday reviewed arrangements for a conference on ‘Good Governance’.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Bhagat chaired a virtual meeting to finalise arrangements for the forthcoming conference on ‘Good Governance’ to be held on January 22 and 23, 2022.
He said that during the meeting it was decided that IMPARD and General Administration Department (GAD) would maintain close liaisons for smooth conduct of the conference.
Director, State Motor Garages; Director, Hospitality and Protocol Department; Director Training, J&K IMPARD, Jammu, Joint Director, Deputy Director, and other concerned officers attended the meeting.