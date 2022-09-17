DG Prisons among others donate blood on PM Modi’s birthday

Srinagar: Director General Prisons, H K Lohia, was among several people including volunteers who donated blood in prisons across Jammu and Kashmir on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi .
The J&K Prisons Department in collaboration with Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad today organised blood donation camps at 13 prisons on the birthday of PM Modi to support the country wide mega blood donation drive and to raise awareness about the humanitarian issue of blood donation.
Public Relation Officer, Director General Prisons, J&K, Saba Shawl, said that the blood donation camps were open for volunteers from amongst the staff and citizens and a large number of volunteers donated blood. All prescribed protocol was followed to ensure all round safety.
The certificate and refreshment were provided to the donors as a mark of gratitude. Speaking on the occasion, he said that donating blood is one of the most precious gifts for humanity and it strengthens the virtue of donation and inculcates the concept of “one universe, one human race as anyone can give to another person – "the gift of life."
“Blood donation is a noble virtue which not only saves precious lives but also benefits the donor.”
Lohia complimented and thanked the donors and medical/para-medical staff from Health and Medical Education Department as well as all supporting staff, media and countrymen for supporting the drive. He added today is Vishwakarma Diwas also and the giant strides, mega projects, will receive blessings, befittingly.
Besides, the Union Health Ministry has launched a massive blood donation campaign called Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav Pakhwara (fortnight) from September 17 September to October 1.
This initiative urges individuals to donate blood and support the Prime Minister’s Vision for Mankind.