DG Prisons among others donate blood on PM Modi’s birthday

Srinagar: Director General Prisons, H K Lohia, was among several people including volunteers who donated blood in prisons across Jammu and Kashmir on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

The J&K Prisons Department in collaboration with Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad today organised blood donation camps at 13 prisons on the birthday of PM Modi to support the country wide mega blood donation drive and to raise awareness about the humanitarian issue of blood donation.

Public Relation Officer, Director General Prisons, J&K, Saba Shawl, said that the blood donation camps were open for volunteers from amongst the staff and citizens and a large number of volunteers donated blood. All prescribed protocol was followed to ensure all round safety.