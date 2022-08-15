Kashmir

DG Prisons hoists National flag at Central Jail Srinagar

Indian Flag [Image for representational purpose only]File/ GK
Srinagar: Director General of Prisons J&K, H K Lohia hoisted the National Flag at Central Jail Srinagar and extended his greetings and good wishes to the staff and inmates.

While addressing the staff and inmates, he emphasised on the importance of cultivating core national values and exhorted them to contribute collectively for peace and harmony. He also congratulated the recipients of the President's Correctional Service Medal, 2022. On the occasion, a cultural programme was also presented by the inmates during which they performed on various patriotic & folk songs.

