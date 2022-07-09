DGP, ADGP Kashmir extend Eid greetings

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh and Additional Director General (ADGP) of Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar have extended their greeting to people on Eid-ul-Adha DGP extended his warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, families of martyrs, all ranks of JKP, security forces and their families on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul- Adha, a press note said.

In his message, DGP has prayed for joy and happiness among the people of J&K including the Police, their families and the families of police martyrs. He has hoped that this day will strengthen brotherhood and harmony among the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP has appealed to the people to follow COVID-19 health protocol while celebrating festival.

Additional Director General of Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar has greeted the people on auspicious occasions of Eid-ul-Adha and has termed it harbinger of peace.