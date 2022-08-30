DGP, chairperson PWWA visit Police Hospital Jammu

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP complimented the Medical Superintendent Police Hospital Jammu and her team for providing excellent Medicare facilities to the Police personnel and their families. He said that the Police Headquarter is very keen and concerned in making the police hospitals as state-of-the-art healthcare where the members of the Police Pariwar have access to the specialist medicare facilities. He urged the doctors to work with more dedication in providing best possible health care services to policemen and their families.

The DGP said that we believe in protection of life as do the doctors and JK police is putting in all possible efforts in saving the lives. The DGP said besides, the nine drug de-addiction centers functional across the UT, JK Police has a full-fledged Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre functional in Srinagar which has emerged as the most sought after treatment facility for drug affected people. The Police Drug de-addiction facility is being highly appreciated by the people from across different walks of life, the DGP said. He inspected various Medicare facilities available in the hospital.