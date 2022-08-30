DGP, chairperson PWWA visit Police Hospital Jammu

Jammu, Aug 30: The Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh accompanied by Chairperson Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA) Dr Rubinder Kaur today visited Police Hospital Jammu where he inaugurated Blood Storage Centre, dedicated critical care ambulance to the hospital and inspected various Medicare facilities available in the hospital. He also inaugurated a Blood donation camp organized by Police Hospital Jammu in collaboration with Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar Jammu.
ADGP Jammu Zone, Shri Mukesh Singh, DG Family Welfare J&K, MCH Immunization & Director Health Service Jammu, Dr Saleem Ur Rehman, DIG JSK Range Shri, Vivek Gupta, Deputy Director Health Service Jammu, Dr. Deepak Kapoor, DPT J&K, Shri Shridhar Patil, SO to IGP Technical Services Ms Sargun Shukla, SSP Jammu Shri Chandan Kohli, Co IR 14th Bn, Ms Anita Sharma, SSP Traffic Jammu, Dr. Kushal Sharma, CO IRP 18th Bn, Shri Kulbir Singh, SSP APCR Jammu, Shri Shazad Salaria, Medical Superintendent Dr. Meenakshi Kotwal, doctors, staff of Police Hospital Jammu and other officers of Jammu district were present on the occasion.
The DGP was received by ADGP, Jammu Zone, Shri Mukesh Singh and other senior officers and was presented guard of honour on his arrival. He first flagged off the Critical Care Ambulance and dedicated the facility to the Police Hospital and also inaugurated blood Storage Centre.
Speaking on the occasion, the DGP complimented the Medical Superintendent Police Hospital Jammu and her team for providing excellent Medicare facilities to the Police personnel and their families. He said that the Police Headquarter is very keen and concerned in making the police hospitals as state-of-the-art healthcare where the members of the Police Pariwar have access to the specialist medicare facilities. He urged the doctors to work with more dedication in providing best possible health care services to policemen and their families.
The DGP said that we believe in protection of life as do the doctors and JK police is putting in all possible efforts in saving the lives. The DGP said besides, the nine drug de-addiction centers functional across the UT, JK Police has a full-fledged Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre functional in Srinagar which has emerged as the most sought after treatment facility for drug affected people. The Police Drug de-addiction facility is being highly appreciated by the people from across different walks of life, the DGP said. He inspected various Medicare facilities available in the hospital.
Singh then inaugurated a blood donation camp organized by Police Hospital in collaboration with Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Interacting with the blood donors, the DGP complimented the donors and said that donating blood is an excellent way to serve humanity. He said that it not only saves life, but has a lot of health benefits for the donor also adding that after a person donates blood, the body will replenish the blood loss by stimulating the production of new blood cells which helps in maintaining a good health.
DG Family Welfare J&K, MCH Immunization & Director Health Service Jammu, Dr Salim Ur Rehman in his address appreciated the efforts of J&K Police in extending good health facilities to its personnel. He said that Health Service Jammu would provide all possible help to the Police Hospital to further improve its operation adding that it decreases the workload on government hospitals.
The Chairperson PWWA, Dr. Rubinder Kaur in her address appreciated the efforts put in by the Medical Superintendent of Police Hospital Jammu in providing better health care facilities to the Police personnel. She complimented the doctors for their services during the COVID-19 pandemic and hoped that they would continue to work with the same dedication to serve members of the Police department.
In her welcome address the Medical Superintendent of Police Hospital Jammu Dr. Meenakshi Kotwal thanked DGP J&K and other guests for gracing the occasion. She also briefed about the functioning and facilities available in the hospital and assured that police hospitals would continue in providing better health services to police personnel and their families. She apprised about various initiatives taken by the hospital.